Former Hearts, Kotoko winger Ollenu Ashitey on trials at Ashantigold

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko winger Ollenu Ashitey is on trials at Ashantigold, as he inches closer to a deal with the Miners.

The pacy attacker has been clubless since parting ways with the Porcupine Warriors in 2018.

But the player who has struggled to match his potential since bursting on the local seen is poised to revive his career with the Obuasi based club.

Ashitey is being monitored by the technical team of Ashantigold led by Ricardo da Rocha, and if he impresses the club will hand him a deal.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet.com, the 25-year old could be handed a two year deal if his trials turn out successful.

The Miners are preparing for the CAF Confederations Cup after they were drawn against Equato-Guinean side Akonangui FC in the preliminary stages.

The club has already boosted their squad with the signing of Kwadwo Amoako, Razak Simpson and Isaac Opoku-Agyemang.