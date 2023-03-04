Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko defender Christopher Bonney joins Kwaebibirem United FC

Division Two League outfit Kwaebibirem United FC have completed the signing of experienced defender Christopher Bonney from Karela FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced right-back, who was a key player for Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarf in 2012, expressed his excitement about joining the club, saying he was grateful to the team's ownership for doing everything possible to make him a part of the squad.

"I am super happy and excited to join the pride of Kwaebibirem," Bonney said after signing his contract with the Evergreen.

Bonney has previously played for top-flight teams Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, where he showcased his talent as a solid defender.

Kwaebibirem United FC hope that the defender's vast experience and skill will help strengthen their defence as they aim for success in the ongoing Eastern Regional Division Two League.

The club's next game will be against Vidako SA on Sunday at the ASEC Park in Asuom.