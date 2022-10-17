Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Hamza Obeng defends his boss Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Hamza Obeng has denied that Samuel Boadu entered the Phobians' dressing room on Sunday during their CAF Confederation Cup victory over AS Real Bamako.

Boadu, who was fired by Hearts of Oak last month due to the club's poor form, was spotted at the stadium and was greeted warmly by the fans, who carried him shoulder high.

However, Boadu has been chastised for allegedly interfering with interim coach David Ocloo's work. According to reports, Boadu was in the locker room talking to the players and even suggesting tactics before the second half.

Former Hearts of Oak star Prince Tagoe has called Boadu unprofessional, but Obeng, who assisted Boadu in winning four trophies in two years with Hearts of Oak, has defended his boss.

"I would want to correct a wrong assertion. I was seated at the VVIP throughout the game with Boadu’s wife. Because it was creating a scene, he had to give in and join them on the field. I would want to place on record that, Boadu never went to the dressing room as being reported," he told PhobiaXtra.

Hearts recorded a 1-0 win but have exited the competition because they thrashed 3-0 in the first leg in Mali.