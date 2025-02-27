Former Hearts of Oak board member Barimah Atuahene disappointed in current form

Barimah Atuahene, a former board member of Hearts of Oak, has expressed his disappointment over the club's current form, labeling them as an "ordinary side".

The Phobian Club, once a dominant force in Ghanaian football, has struggled in recent years, going trophyless for the past four years.

Atuahene's comments come after Hearts of Oak's shocking elimination from the MTN FA Cup, where they lost 4-3 on penalty shootouts to lower-tier side Golden Kick.

"The performance of Hearts of Oak is worrying. This is a club that used to win trophies, but they cannot even play in the final of the FA Cup," Atuahene said in an interview with Asempa FM.

He further stated, "Hearts of Oak is now an ordinary club. They are so poor, and it is disappointing watching."

With their FA Cup dreams shattered, Hearts of Oak will now focus on the Ghana Premier League, which resumes on March 7. They currently sit 4th with 33 points after 19 games.