Former Hearts of Oak boss Samuel Boadu denies agreement to coach Kumasi Cornerstone FC

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has refuted claims that he has signed a contract to become the new head coach of Kumasi-based Division Two side, Cornerstone FC.

The Ghanaian club on Monday announced on Twitter that they had reached an agreement with Boadu to lead the team.

In their statement, Cornerstone FC expressed their excitement about having Boadu on board, citing his experience and tactical excellence as reasons for their confidence in him. They clarified that the arrangement would allow Boadu to leave the club if a bigger opportunity presented itself.

Per the agreement, the club will not hesitate to let him leave whenever a bigger opportunity comes his way.#ObeyeYie #NoRegret #CornerStone #SC⚽ — Kumasi Cornerstone Football Club (@KCornerstoneFC) July 24, 2023

However, Boadu states that he has not had any discussions with the team and has not made a decision about joining them. He expressed surprise at the announcement and urged people to verify the information with anyone at the club.

"I haven't signed for Cornerstone, and I haven't even held conversations with anyone at the team. I haven't even made up my mind on joining them. How can I live in Accra and manage in Kumasi?" Boadu questioned during an interview with Kesseben FM.

When asked about the possibility of returning to his former club, Hearts of Oak, Boadu advised patience and prayer, leaving the door open for potential future opportunities.

Boadu has been without a club since parting ways with Hearts of Oak in September 2022. During his time with Hearts of Oak, he achieved remarkable success, winning the Premier League title, the MTN FA Cup twice, the President Cup, and the Ghana Super Cup. However, a disappointing start to the previous season led to the termination of his contract.

Following his departure from Hearts of Oak, Boadu served as the head coach of the Black Satellites, leading the team to the WAFU Zone B Boys Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where they exited the competition in the group stage.