Former Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku claims unmatched legacy in club's history

Former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku has made a resounding declaration, asserting that no player of his caliber has graced the revered Hearts of Oak team since the club's inception.

Mireku, who spent an impressive 10 years with Hearts of Oak, starting from his debut in 1997, embarked on a distinguished career before eventually joining Indian top-flight club Viva Kerala in 2007.

Subsequently, he signed with Pure Joy Stars in January 2008 but later moved to Wa All Stars in December of the same year.

During his time with Hearts of Oak, Mireku was not only an integral part of the team but also a charismatic leader. His accomplishments are a testament to his influence on the club, including leading the Phobians to remarkable victories.

Under his captaincy, the club achieved significant milestones, such as the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Super Cup, six league titles, and two FA Cup trophies.

In a recent interview with Kessben FM, Mireku confidently stated, "Hearts of Oak have never had a player of my calibre since its inception. I can say that I have been the greatest captain since 1911.

"I played an integral role in winning the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, Super Cup, and six league titles among others. No player has achieved that in the club’s history."