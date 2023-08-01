Former Hearts of Oak captain Amankwah Mireku urges club's board to value supporters' opinions

Former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku has called on the club's Board of Directors to pay heed to the views of the supporters.

Hearts of Oak had a disappointing last season, finishing 12th on the league table under the guidance of three different coaches.

As the new Ghana Premier League season approaches, fans of the club have been vocal in demanding a change in leadership.

Mireku, a former centre-back, highlighted how crucial the supporters' role was when Hearts of Oak triumphed in the 2000 CAF Champions League and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

"On behalf of the 64 Battalion and the Virgin Cup squad, I would like to thank all supporters. The truth is that the playing body did their best in 2000 and 2004, but the supporters were exceptional. All of our achievements were due to the contributions of the supporters," he expressed in an interview with Adom FM.

Mireku further expressed concern that the club's supporters seem to be neglected in recent times, emphasizing that this is not the best approach.

He stressed that football wouldn't be as captivating without the fans, as their importance became even more evident during the COVID period when matches were played behind closed doors.

"It seems they are being neglected, and that is not the best practice," Mireku added.

In the midst of these calls from the supporters, Hearts of Oak have unveiled a new technical team led by Dutch trainer Rene Hiddink.