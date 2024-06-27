Former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed concerned over club’s recent struggles

Former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has voiced his concerns about the club's recent underwhelming performances in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians, a team with a storied history in Ghanaian football, have struggled to make an impact in the league over the past two seasons.

In the last two seasons, Hearts of Oak failed to secure a top ten finish, placing 12th and 14th respectively. This decline has worried many fans and former players, including Fatawu Mohammed, who currently plays for Karela United.

Speaking to DelSoka on YouTube, Mohammed expressed his disappointment with the team’s recent performances but remained hopeful for a turnaround.

"That is where we all started. Hearts of Oak is in our blood. For the past two seasons, things have not been going well for the team and that’s how football is. I will urge my colleagues there not to give up. They should keep fighting. We pray that next season will be successful for the team," he said.

The Phobians are eager to improve their standing in the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, which is set to commence in September 2024. Fans and former players alike are hopeful that the team can reclaim its former glory and once again become a dominant force in Ghanaian football.