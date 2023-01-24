Former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed leaves for Egypt to join Bani Sweef

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed has left for Egypt to join second division side, Bani Sweef.

The 30-year-old, who the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cups with Hearts, is expected to sign a two-year deal with the club.

Hearts of Oak parted ways with Mohammed last month after almost a decade with the Ghanaian giants.

The former Real Tamale United defender is expected to help Bani Sweef avoid the drop in the second tier of Egyptian football.

Bani Sweef sit 15th in the 16 team league after 15 matches in the league.

Mohammed joined Hearts in 2013 from Real Tamale United and has since been an important player in the team having contributed to the successes across the period.

He helped the Ghanaian giants to a league title in the 2020-21 season which they had not won since 2008 and two FA Cups but lost his position in recent times, forcing the club to let him go.

He also served as captain of the club since 2018 but he was stripped of the captaincy when Serbian trainer Slavko Matic took over the head coach position after the exit of Samuel Boadu.

Mohammed during his time as a Phobian player earned himself a call-up to the Ghana national team and has four caps to his credit.