Former Hearts of Oak chief Harry Zakour attributes team's decline to leadership decisions

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harry Zakour has attributed the club's decline to Executive Director Togbe Afede's decision to remove certain top figures within the organization.

Zakour believes this move has significantly contributed to the club's struggles.

Speaking to Asempa FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com, the veteran football administrator revealed that Togbe Afede's decision to part ways with the former board of directors and other key officers has caused a downturn in the club's fortunes.

"Togbe Afede XIV threw most of the experienced guys (i.e., Board of Directors, managers, operations, club officers) who helped me to succeed out, and that's our downfall," Zakour stated.

Under Togbe Afede's leadership as Executive Board Chairman, Hearts of Oak have won a Premier League title, two FA Cups, and a Super Cup. However, these successes have not been enough to sustain the club's dominance in Ghanaian football.

As the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season draws to a close, Hearts of Oak find themselves in a precarious position. The club sits 15th on the league table, and with just one game remaining, they must secure a victory against Bechem United to avoid relegation. The crucial match is set to take place at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Zakour's comments highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Hearts of Oak, as the club seeks to reclaim its former glory amidst internal and external pressures.