Former Hearts of Oak chief Harry Zakour urges disgruntled fans to be patient

Former Hearts of Oak CEO Harry Zakour has urged disgruntled fans to be patient and rally behind the team ahead of this weekend's CAF Confederation clash against AS Real Bamako.

Hearts of Oak fired coach Samuel Boadu last month due to poor results, but the team haven't improved, with the Malian side winning 3-0 in the second preliminary round tie last week in Bamako.

“I think by sacking the coach there should be a standby coach I don’t know what really went wrong. I haven’t been following the football in Ghana but I was told that Hearts of Oak was beaten three nil and I was surprised," he said on Hot FM as reported by Footballghana.com.

"I know the board of directors they are doing very well they need a small advice from the old members, Nii Ayi Bonte is there, Frank Nelson is there, and they still have experience in football so they should say what really happened,”

“In football, you can go and lose and come home and win what I want to tell the supporters is that they should have patience. By sacking the coach I know the board is looking for a new coach to come in and that will help the club. If we have been beaten three nil it is nothing we have to have patience."

The return leg will be played on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.