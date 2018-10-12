Former Hearts of Oak chief Harry Zakour wants to be buried in Phobian colours

Celebrated former Hearts of Oak chairman Harry Zakkour has reiterated his desire to be buried with the club's clubs.

The Lebanese-born business mogul guided the Accra-based giants to clinch several league successes as well as their first and only CAF Africa Champions League in 2000 before switching into the political adventure.

With the Rainbow Club inability to win a league trophy in the last ten years, the club have undoubtedly lost its glories memories with many questioning the direction of the club.

Speaking in an interview, the legendary club administrator appealed to officials of the club that they bury him with the club's colours when he dies.

“Togbe thinks we are enemies of Hearts of Oak but we are not. Who made me who I am today? It is through Hearts of Oak I won my seat in NDC. I love the club and when I am going to my grave , Hearts of Oak’s flag must be on my grave or coffin," Zakour revealed.