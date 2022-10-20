Former Hearts of Oak coach advises Ghanaian clubs on how to conquer Africa

Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Hamza Obeng has advised Ghanaian clubs to view participation in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup as a project that they can build on over time to improve their performance.

Ghanaian clubs have struggled to achieve respectable results in Africa Interclub competitions in recent years, with this season's representatives Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko crashing out in the early stages.

In response to Ghanaian clubs' consistent failures, Obeng told Connect Sports that clubs that are able to win the competition have strong foundations built on projects in which they invest significant resources.

“Other countries take the Africa Inter Club Competition as a project. Things have changed in the world of football. Football goes beyond what see on the field of play. Some clubs groom players for a period of time. WAC had a project which had lasted for 10 years,” Hamzah Obeng told Benjamin Quansah on Connect 97.1 FM.

Hamza who was part of Hearts of Oak’s technical team in their Africa campaign last season added that inadequate preparation over the years has also affected the performance of Ghanaian clubs.

“Football is not luck but preparation, if the opponent prepares well and you face them, you will realize the difference. If Hearts of Oak were able to maintain the team which won them the league two seasons ago, we would have seen the difference in their performance,” he added on Connect 97.1 FM.