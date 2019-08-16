Former Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal summoned before FA Statute Committee

Former Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal, is among a host of administrators, footballers and clubs that have been summoned to appear before the Ghana Football Association on Thursday. Nuttal who part ways with the Rainbow club last year following allege pocketing of US$ 56,000 from the 'illegal transfer of some player, was expected to appear before the Players’ Statute Committee for adjudication on a pending appeal.

The Scottish would not be the only high profile official to have been invited by the Committee as Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Berekum Arsenal who are awaiting a court decision on a case, are to appear before the committee.

Other individuals who have been invited by the Committee are Ernest Boahen of Right To Dream, Agyenim Mensah Boateng of Nzema Kotoko, Julius Anani of Proud United and Samuel Otwey Arthur of Real Academicals.

Stephen Baffoe of Madina Republicans, Mohammed Nurudeen Yussif of Tamale City FC, Benjamin Addo, R-Stake Professionals FC, Samuel Boakye of Kumasi Desire Academy, Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah of Dreams FC, Philimon Kwasaa Tawiah of cheetah FC and Abdul Rahman Issah of Global Eyes United FC are among players expected to appear before the Committee.

Also to appear are Seth Ankrah Jnr of Krodua All Stars, Patrick Okai of Tano Bofoakwa, Hayford larbi of Vision Explorers FC, Iddrisu Zibo of Bechem Youngsters FC, Julius Brenya of Ga-Adangbe FC, Erasmus Ghartey of Mary Negroes FC and David Agordomey of Great Olympics.

Players and officials with new cases who have also been invited are Jihad Fattal of Sporting Mirren, Ishmael Akrong of Juasoman FC, Samuel Akuffo of Global Eyes United, Abdul Malik Basi Ahmed of Emmanuel FC, Isaac Abban of Nzema Kotoko FC, Ibrahim Adams of Rash FC and Cheetah FC together with Tudu Mighty Jets.

Credit: Graphic.com.gh