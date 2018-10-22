Former Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttall arrives in Sudan to handle Al Hilal Obeid

Former Hearts of Oak coach Frank Elliot Nuttall has landed in Sudan to take charge of top-flight side Al Hilal Obeid, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The Scotsman arrived in Khartoum on Sunday evening to begin another chapter of his coaching stint in Africa.

The former Rangers FC fitness coach is expected to sign a two-year deal with Sudanese top-flight side.

Nuttall was sacked by Hearts of Oak in February, 2018 after guiding them to a 3rd place finish in the Ghana Premier League and the final of the FA Cup in the 2016/2017 season.

He was named the best coach in Kenya in 2015 after leading Gor Mahia to win double with an unbeaten run of 35 matches.

By Nuhu Adams