Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu gets Black Galaxies job

Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has been appointed as the assistant coach for the Black Galaxies.

This decision comes after Boadu was relieved of his duties as the coach for the Black Satellites.

The Ghana Football Association officially confirmed Boadu's appointment on Monday, and he is expected to begin his duties immediately.

Boadu was previously the head coach for Hearts of Oak, where he led the team to win their first Ghana Premier League title in over a decade in 2021.

He also guided the club to victory in two FA Cup tournaments. However, he was dismissed by Hearts of Oak late last year due to poor results.

Boadu is currently a stop-gap coach for Division Two side Kumasi Cornerstone, but he was linked to the coaching job at Aduana Stars, but the position ultimately went to Yaw Acheampong.