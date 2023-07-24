Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu joins Cornerstone FC

Division Two side Cornerstone FC have announced Samuel Boadu as their coach ahead of the new season.

In an official announcement on social media, the Kumasi-based club said, Boadu has been appointed as a 'stop gap' coach and tasked to bring instant impact in the club's quest to restore their good old days.

"We are delighted to announce Mr. Samuel Boadu as a stop-gap coach. We are certain that Boadu's experience and standard of excellence as a tactician will impact Cornerstone Football Club positively as we work assiduously to revive our old glory

"Welcome 'Kofi Yesu'" Cornerstone FC tweeted on Monday morning.

The team will compete in Division Two after regaining promotion from Division Three.

Cornerstone FC, once a powerhouse in Ghana Football have experienced a huge decline over the years are determined to see instant progress given their new direction including the recent announcement of the former Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak coach.

Cornerstone FC boast the oldest existing team from the Ashanti Region having been founded in 1931, four years before Asante Kotoko's establishment.

They also have a strong history in Ghana football, having won the FA Cup twice in 1959 and 1965.

In addition, they won the WAFU Championship in 1987.

Unfortunately, they vanished from the scenes after being relegated from the top division in the 1994/95 season, which followed a succession of demotions deeper down the Ghanaian football ladder.

Boadu joins the club with a wealth of experience in management having led the Phobians to Gana Premier League glory in the 2020/21 season and also doubling as the Black Satellites coach.

He was recently linked with a return to the Phobians, who are still looking for a replacement for Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic, who replaced Samuel Boadu as manager.

Boadu was linked with a move to Asante Kotoko, but the Porcupine Warriors have reunited with Prosper Narteh Ogum, who guided them to the Ghana Premier League title in 2021/22.

Boadu however, has the opportunity to move on if a good deal is offered from elsewhere.

"Per the agreement, the club will not hesitate to let him leave whenever a bigger opportunity comes his way," the statement from Cornerstone added.