Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu set to join Aduana Stars on two-year deal

Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is on the verge of signing a two-year contract with Aduana Stars, Ghanasoccernet can reveal.

The move comes after Aduana Stars decided to part ways with their former coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, following his failure to secure the Ghana Premier League title last season.

Sources close to the club have revealed that Aduana Stars are actively working on securing Boadu's services to fill the coaching vacancy.

Boadu, who recently took on the role of a stop-gap coach with Division Two club Kumasi Cornerstone, is expected to leave his current position for the opportunity with Aduana Stars.

Boadu gained significant recognition during his tenure at Hearts of Oak, where he achieved remarkable success. In 2021, he ended the club's Ghana Premier League trophy drought by leading them to their first league title victory since 2009. Additionally, he secured a notable victory in the FA Cup. Boadu's departure from Hearts of Oak occurred after securing four major trophies and twice winning the President's Cup.

The potential move to Aduana Stars represents an important step in Boadu's coaching career, and the two-year contract would provide him with the opportunity to further showcase his talents and impact as a coach. If the deal materialises, it could mark a new chapter for both Boadu and Aduana Stars, as they seek to work together for mutual success in the upcoming seasons.