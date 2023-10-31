Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu silent on possible return amid fan speculation

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has chosen to remain silent amid mounting speculation about his potential return to the club.

Fans have been calling for his comeback as Hearts of Oak struggle with a dismal start to the season, with just one win and two goals scored in six matches, earning only six points out of 18.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, when asked about the possibility of returning to his former position at Hearts of Oak, Boadu declined to comment, stating that he wasn't prepared to discuss the matter at this time. He simply responded with, "I am sorry, I don't want to talk about this."

Recent reports have suggested that a faction of the club's supporters is advocating for Boadu to replace Dutchman Martinus Koopman due to the team's disappointing results in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak, who narrowly avoided relegation last season by securing a crucial point on the final day, currently find themselves in 16th place on the league table this season, raising concerns among supporters who are calling for a change.

Boadu, who previously coached the club between 2021 and 2022, achieved substantial success, winning both the Premier League and the FA Cup. However, he was relieved of his duties last season after a lacklustre start to their campaign.

While some fans believe that Boadu's return is crucial, he is currently associated with third-tier club Kumasi Cornerstones and declined to comment when asked about a possible return to the capital.

Boadu had been the most successful coach for Hearts of Oak in recent seasons, achieving domestic trebles in his first season and adding another FA Cup trophy, totalling four trophies in just two seasons.