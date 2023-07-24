Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu to join Cornerstone FC

Former Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu is close to joining lower-tier team Kumasi Cornerstone FC as their new coach for the upcoming season.

His primary goal is to guide the squad back to the National Division One League after successfully regaining promotion to Division Two having suffered demotion to the fourth tier only two seasons ago.

Boadu who led Hearts of Oak to the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title, has reportedly accepted a one-year contract with Cornerstone FC.

Currently, Samuel Boadu is also managing the national U20 side after parting ways with Hearts of Oak.

He was recently linked to a return to the Phobians who are still seeking a replacement for Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic, the manager who took over from Samuel Boadu.

Boadu was also linked to a move to Asante Kotoko but the Porcupine Warriors have reunited with Prosper Narteh Ogum who led them to win the Ghana Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

Cornerstone FC boast the oldest existing team from the Ashanti Region having been founded in 1931, four years before Asante Kotoko's establishment.

They also have an impressive history in Ghana football following their two FA Cup triumphs in 1959 and 1965.

They also won the WAFU Championship in 1987.

However, they, unfortunately, vanished after their relegation from the top flight in the late 90s while suffering a series of demotions further down the Ghanaian football ladder.