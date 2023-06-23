Former Hearts of Oak defender Eric Nyarko urges fans to offer unflinching support in disappointing times

Former Hearts of Oak defender Eric Nyarko has urged fans of the club to stay behind the team despite facing difficult times.

The Phobians had a disastrous season in the recently ended campaign finishing 12th on the table with 46 points in the Ghana Premier League narrowly escaping relegation.

They equally failed in other competitions like the CAF Confederations Cup and FA Cup in which they suffered elimination in the early stages.

The performance has caused majority of the fans to lose hope in the team with many resorting to criticism.

However Nyarko belives the recent attitude by the followeres of the club does not help in the progression of the team which is why he is advising them to keep calm and give them unflinching support regardless of the situation.

According to him, fans played a crucial role during the team's glorious days when he was involved in their CAF Confederations Cup triumph in 2004

“The love they (the fans) had for us has gone down. In my playing days, even when we were losing a game, the fans cheered us on to turn the game around. But nowadays, when I go and watch Hearts of Oak matches, all I hear are insults when we are losing. I am begging the fans to bring back that love to the current players in difficult times,” he told Kessben FM.