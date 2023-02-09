Former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan joins Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have secured the services of former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan on a free transfer.

The transfer was officially confirmed by Kotoko on Thursday, although no further information was given.

Alhassan parted ways with Hearts of Oak earlier this year due to a disagreement with the club's management.

During his time with the Phobians, he was a key contributor to the team's successes, helping them to win two FA Cup titles and ending their long wait for a Ghana Premier League championship in 2021.

The acquisition of Alhassan has given Kotoko reason to be optimistic about their chances of securing a domestic double.