GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan joins Asante Kotoko

Published on: 09 February 2023
Former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan joins Asante Kotoko
Mohammed Alhassan

Asante Kotoko have secured the services of former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan on a free transfer.

The transfer was officially confirmed by Kotoko on Thursday, although no further information was given.

Alhassan parted ways with Hearts of Oak earlier this year due to a disagreement with the club's management.

During his time with the Phobians, he was a key contributor to the team's successes, helping them to win two FA Cup titles and ending their long wait for a Ghana Premier League championship in 2021.

The acquisition of Alhassan has given Kotoko reason to be optimistic about their chances of securing a domestic double.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more