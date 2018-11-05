Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atingah wants to play for German side Schalke 04

Ghanaian defender Vincent Atingah wants to play for German side Schalke 04.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Albanian side KF Tirana, wants to feature for his dream club in future.

”I really admire Schalke 04,” said Atingah. ”I have been following the team since I was young and I seriously want to play for the club in future when the opportunity comes," he told sportsworldghana.com

”Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are big clubs with great history but personally I like Schalke and that is why it’s my dream to play for them.

”Honestly, it will be a dream come true to play for such a great club."

Atingah joined the Southeastern European country on a free transfer in the summer after ending his four-year stint with Ghanaian powerhouse Hearts of Oak.