Former Hearts of Oak defender William Dankyi joins Bibiani Goldstars

Former Hearts of Oak defender William Denkyi has reportedly joined Bibiani Goldstars as they gear up for the upcoming season.

At 23 years old, Denkyi brings both youth and experience to the Bibiani club, having spent four seasons with Hearts of Oak. During his time there, he played a crucial role in securing the Ghana Premier League title as well as two FA Cup trophies.

Last season, Denkyi took his skills to King Faisal, but despite his efforts, the club faced relegation. Now, with his wealth of top-flight experience, Denkyi's move to Goldstars is seen as a strategic move by the club to bolster their defensive lineup.

The reports of Denkyi's transfer have gained traction, with sources suggesting that all necessary paperwork and agreements have been completed.

An official announcement of his signing is eagerly anticipated in the near future, as he prepares to embark on a new chapter of his football journey with Bibiani Goldstars.