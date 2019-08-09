Former Hearts of Oak duo on trials at Nigerian side Heartland FC

Former Hearts of Oak players Ernest Sowah and Malik Akowuah are on trials at Nigerian topflight side Heartland FC with the chance of earning permanent contracts.

The pair recently parted ways with Accra Hearts of Oak after serving their respective contracts and are now set for pastures anew in the NPFL if they can impress the technical bench of Heartland FC.

Midfielder Malik Akowuah comes in with lots of reputation having made his name at the Tarkwa & Aboso Park with Medeama SC before joining Accra Hearts of Oak 3 seasons ago. He has earned nationwide recognition for his high work rate and incisive passing accuracy.

His compatriot, Ernest Sowah, starred for Asante Kotoko SC before enduring a checkered relation with Accra Hearts of Oak due to a nasty injury picked up against Inter Allies in the NC Special Competition on his debut.