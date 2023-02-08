Former Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh begins training at FC Zurich

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has started training with Swiss outfit FC Zurich.

The former Ghana U20 star joined his new club this week after the Black Galaxies got eliminated from the CHA tournament in Algeria.

The 22-year-old signed for FC Zurich from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in the January transfer window.

Barnieh, a member of Ghana's team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, penned a three year deal to join the Swiss outfit.

He spent three seasons at Hearts of Oak, winning the Ghana Premier League and two FA Cup with the Accra-based club.

Afriyie previously played for Madina Republicans and Rahimo FC.