Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ali Jarah optimistic ahead of new season

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Ali Jarrah has expressed optimism that the club's impressive pre-season performances will translate into success in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians have recorded convincing wins in their recent pre-season matches against lower-tier teams at the Pobiman Football Academy. They defeated Miracle Land FC 11-1, Lazio Spot 4-1, Dolphins FC 4-0, and Attram De Visser 6-1.

Speaking to Radio Gold Sports, Ali Jarrah, who once played for Hearts of Oak, shared his hopes for the club's performance in the upcoming season:

"We have seen a couple of signings and then I saw the pre-season which was going on well. They have had the players moving to Pobiman, which is encouraging. All these, the new branding, the jerseys, the outfit, and souvenirs which are going on very well, we pray that it is carried on to the pitch.

"Let’s hope and pray that our first game, first, second, third game Hearts of Oak will perform very well. We have a new look technical direction; let’s hope and pray that everything works for us."

Hearts of Oak are currently preparing for the upcoming season with pre-season matches, including an encounter against second-tier side Vision FC at the All Nations University Park in the Eastern Region.

The club is aiming to improve its performance after finishing outside the top 10 last season and narrowly avoiding relegation. Their first game of the new season will be against RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in September.