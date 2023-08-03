Former Hearts of Oak goalkeepers' trainer Eric Amponsah joins Berekum Chelsea

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea have announced the appointment of Eric Amponsah as their new goalkeeper’s trainer ahead of the new season.

The experienced coach begins a new chapter in Berekum having parted ways with Hearts of Oak in September last year as Chelsea hope to improve from last season's results.

Chelsea conceded 35 goals from 34 league matches last season, prompting management to find solutions to the issues and eventually identified Amponsah as a key personality who could help the team in that regard.

The team will also be looking to get into the top four at the end of the season having finished behind, Bibianai Gild Stars and Dreams FC to settle for the seventh place in the previous campaign.

The experienced trainer is expected to transform the goalkeeping department of the team ahead of the new season.

He served as the goalkeeper’s coach of the Phobians during Samuel Boadu’s reign. But the club terminated his contract with head coach Samuel Boadu and his assistant Hamza Obeng over unconvincing results last term.

Eric Amponsah won five significant titles for the Phobians. He has also worked with Medeama SC.