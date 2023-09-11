GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Hearts of Oak Manaf Umar leads Nsoatreaman FC squad for new season

Published on: 11 September 2023
Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar has been included in Nsoatreman FC's squad for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Umar, who recently transferred to Nsoatreman from Real Tamale United, is expected to play a vital role in the team's midfield.

Nsoatreman FC, looking to improve on their 13th-place finish from the previous season, made strategic signings to bolster their squad.

With experienced coach Maxwell Konadu at the helm, the club aims to make a significant impact in the league.

Other notable signings in the squad include Issaka Mohammed, Eric Osei Bonsu, Sadat Mohammed, Collins Kudjoe, Dennis Votere, and Sadat Mohammed.

Nsoatreman FC completed their pre-season preparations with a 0-0 draw against Kotoko and is set to kick off their season against Bechem United at home on Sunday.

