Former Hearts of Oak midfielder accuses young players of ignoring instructions

Hearts of Oak legend Charles Allotey has criticised the current generation of young footballers in Ghana for their lack of discipline and failure to follow coaching instructions.

Allotey expressed frustration over the growing trend of players ignoring coaching instructions.

Allotey noted that young players are not aggressive enough on the field, saying, "One thing I always tell my guys; they’re not aggressive enough on the field." He added that despite teaching and correcting them, they still fail to implement instructions during games.

Allotey believes that the players' attitude is contributing to coaches being overly vocal during games. "That's why coaches talk a lot. You teach them in training, but on the field, they do something completely different."

Allotey also highlighted a deeper communication gap between coaches and players, stating, "They don’t listen in any language. They have their own language; what they play in their houses, like small-poles football. That’s their real game."

Allotey's comments come amid concerns over Ghana's youth football structure, following the country's 10th failure to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.