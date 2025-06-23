Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Charles Allotey slams Young footballers over indiscipline

Hearts of Oak legend Charles Allotey has criticised the current generation of young footballers in Ghana for their lack of discipline and failure to follow instructions.

Allotey expressed frustration over the growing trend of players ignoring coaching instructions.

"We are teaching them, but they don’t take our teachings," Allotey said. "Every day, you have to talk to them, correct them, and still they go out and play their own game." He believes this attitude is contributing to coaches being overly vocal during games.

Allotey also noted that young players lack aggression on the field, saying, "One thing I always tell my guys; they’re not aggressive enough on the field."

This lack of aggression and discipline has raised concerns about the future of Ghana's youth football structure.

Allotey highlighted a deeper communication gap between coaches and players, stating, "They don’t listen in any language. They have their own language; what they play in their houses, like small-poles football. That’s their real game."

Allotey's comments come after Ghana's U-20 team, the Black Satellites, failed to qualify for the U-20 World Cup in Chile, marking the country's 10th failure to qualify for the tournament.