Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey joins Lebanese side Shabab Al Sahel

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Nettey has moved to Lebanon to play for Shabab Al Sahel.

The club have announced the signing of the former Hearts of Oak star.

The 30-year-old has joined Al Sahel from the Iraqi club Duhok and will arrive in Beirut next week to participate in the team's training in preparation for the Elite Cup tournament, according to a statement from the club.

The statement continued: "With this, Shabab al-Sahel has started monitoring foreigners for the 2022-2023 season."

Shabab Al Sahel aspires to strengthen their ranks with the most prominent foreign players, in order to compete strongly for the league title.

Nettey moved to Iraq after contributing significantly to Hearts of Oak's double (winning the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup) success in 2021.