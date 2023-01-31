Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Isaac Mensah joins Great Olympics

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Isaac Mensah has joined Great Olympics on a free transfer.

The club announced the transfer on Tuesday but provided no further details, with reports claiming the agreement is valid until the end of the current season.

Olympics have been very active in the second transfer window, with Mensah being their third signing.

Former Asante Kotoko right-back Christopher Nettey and Japanese forward Jindo Morishita have already joined the club.

Mensah has joined Olympics in an attempt to resurrect his career, which has stalled since he left Hearts of Oak in 2018.

The 27-year-old joined Petro Luanda in Angola but failed to make an impression.