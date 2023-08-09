Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar agrees to join Nsoatreman

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar is on the verge of sealing a move to Nsoatreman FC ahead of the new season.

After featuring for Real Tamaler United last season, the 29-year-old midfielder has reportedly reached a personal agreement with the Nsoatreman who managed to survive in their debut season in the top flight.

According to reliable sources, the player has been contacted by Hearts of Oak about returning to the team for the 2023–24 season. He is however keen on joining the Nsoatre-based side given the lack of playing time he experienced during his time with the Phobians.

He won the double with the Phobians in the 2020–21 campaign, which saw them win the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

Manaf Umar, who joined Real Tamale United on a free transfer before the season began after leaving Hearts of Oak, has had a phenomenal season with the Tamale-based club, drawing interest from Asante Kotoko earlier.

In 29 games with Real Tamale United in Ghana's top-flight league, he has scored five goals and provided three assists.

Despite their struggles last season, Real Tamale United made it to the FA Cup quarterfinals before being defeated by Nsoatreman FC.