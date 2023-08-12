Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar poised for move to Nsoatreman FC

Real Tamale United's talented midfielder Abdul Manaf Umar is on the brink of transferring to Nsoatreman FC, according to local media reports.

Manaf has been impressive since leaving Hearts of Oak for Real Tamale United in August 2022, and that has prompted Nsoatreman to make a move for his services ahead of the upcoming season.

Sources indicate that negotiations for the prospective transfer are in their final stages, hinting that the midfielder may soon don the colours of Nsoatreman FC.

The midfielder's journey in professional football began with the youth team Auroras FC under the Hearts of Oak banner within the Ghana Division Two League.

His prowess caught the eye of coach Kim Grant, who promoted him in January 2019. Following this, Manaf inked his inaugural professional contract with Hearts of Oak for the 2019 GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition, and he extended his association with the club in July 2019 through a contract renewal.

At the close of the 2021-22 football season, Manaf's contract with Hearts of Oak concluded, leading to his release from the club. With his trajectory pointing towards Nsoatreman FC, football enthusiasts await official confirmation of this anticipated transfer.