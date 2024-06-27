Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Nettey calls for recruitment boost after disappointing season

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey expressed his concern about the club's recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have finished outside the top ten for two consecutive seasons, placing 14th in the most recent campaign.

Speaking on DelSoka's YouTube channel, Nettey, who currently plays in Iran, urged the club's management to prioritise recruitment for the upcoming season.

"I wasn't happy seeing the state of Hearts of Oak compared to when I left the club," Nettey admitted.

"But that season is over, and we're looking forward to a new one. I just pray the right decisions are made because everyone knows the club has been through some rough patches."

Nettey believes that acquiring the right players is crucial for Hearts of Oak's revival. "We need the right materials to actually put the club where it belongs," he emphasised.

He called upon the club's leadership and the new recruits to step up. "This is our club," Nettey said.

"The big men have to do everything possible to revive the club, and the new players must also give their all. We, the previous generation, came and helped end the 11-year trophy drought. The path has been paved for the new guys. They should give their best, and trust me, they'll enjoy playing for Hearts of Oak."

Nettey spent two years at Hearts of Oak.