Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams scores first goal for FC Cincinnati

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams scored his first goal for FC Cincinnati 2 over the weekend despite losing in a penalty shootout to New England Revolution II in the MLS NEXT Pro Round 1.

The Ghanaian was handed a starting role and capitalised on it to register his first-ever goal after moving away from Hearts of Oak.

In an exhiliariating match between the two sides at the Gillette Stadium, New England scored two goals between the 16th and 19th minute which saw the Orange and Blue's respond quickly by restoring parity before halftime, thanks to a brace from Arquimides Ordoñez.

New England then scored another goal in the 41st minute to take the lead, ending the first half with a score of 3-2 in favor of them.

In the 53rd minute, the crucial moment arrived for Adams who tied the score for FC Cincinnati. More goals were however produced as the game ended 5-5 making it the highest scoring match in the season.

The final outcome was determined on penalties where New England Revolution II emerged as winners with a 5-4 win.

Following his impressive show in the Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak, Adams joined the American side last year.