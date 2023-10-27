Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Stanley Afedzie remains optimistic despite slow start in 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Stanley Afedzie believes the team is capable of turning their fortunes around in the ongoing Ghana Premier League despite their slow start to the season.

As the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign unfolds, Accra Hearts of Oak has faced a challenging beginning, amassing just five points in the first five games of the season. This slow start has placed the Phobians in the unenviable position of the relegation zone.

Expressing his views on the club's performance, Afedzie said, "Of course, I'm surprised with the performance of the team so far. Having had a good preseason, I expected them to have a great start to the Ghana Premier League season, but that hasn't been the case."

Despite the disappointing results, Afedzie firmly believes in the potential for a turnaround in the club's fortunes as the season progresses. He expressed his support for the team and encouraged the players to step up their game.

"I know things aren't going well with the team, but I believe things will change as the season unfolds. I will urge the players to improve their performance. As a Hearts of Oak player, you should always play for the fans because they make the club, and without them, there won't be Hearts of Oak," Afedzie emphasized.

In their next endeavor, Hearts of Oak will be hitting the road, journeying to Bibiani to take on Goldstars in what promises to be a significant clash in matchday seven of the Ghana Premier League.