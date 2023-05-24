Former Hearts of Oak player Yaw Preko confesses unwavering love for Kotoko

Former Ghana Premier League star Yaw Preko has admitted that he is a staunch Asante Kotoko fan despite being a former player of their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

Yaw Preko who played for the Phobians in the early 90s was a prolific striker who later had stints with several clubs overseas. He was speaking about his favourite Ghana Premier League club in an interview with ETV Ghana

He noted that due to his family's strong affiliation with Asante Kotoko, he was equally a huge fan who hardly ate anytime the Porcupine Warriors lost.

“Everyone in my family supports Asante Kotoko, I grew up in an Asante Kotoko household. Formerly when Hearts of Oak beat Kotoko, I starve myself because the feeling was hurtful," he disclosed.

Yaw Preko has established himself as one of Ghana's notable coaches having managed Medeama SC and Great Olympics previously.

He has recently joined Division Two side Shooting Stars and is aiming to develop talents for the future.