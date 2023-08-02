Former Hearts of Oak star Abeka Ankrah emphasises discipline and commitment for club's success

Former Hearts of Oak standout Abeka Ankrah has passionately emphasised the importance of discipline and commitment from the club's players.

Ankrah's resolute call to action urges the talented squad to dedicate nothing less than their utmost effort to propel the Ghana Premier League club to success.

Following a challenging previous season, during which Hearts of Oak narrowly avoided relegation and finished in 12th place with 46 points in the 2022/23 league, the Accra-based club is gearing up for the new season.

The club have already taken steps towards renewal by announcing a new technical team in preparation for the appointment of a head coach.

Ankrah's plea to the Hearts of Oak players is clear: they represent a prestigious and significant club, and they must uphold high standards. Speaking to the club's media, he stated, "They should be disciplined and know that they play for a big club. They should try and give out all their best for the club."

Noting his observations of player performance, Ankrah underlined the need for a winning mentality and stronger dedication to success. He remarked, "There is something more to playing for Hearts of Oak, they should get a winning mentality because they don’t have that. In every man’s life, there are ups and downs, when you are down, you try to reorganize yourself and come back very strong and that’s what Hearts of Oak for you."

Ankrah's words carry the weight of experience and a deep connection to the club, reflecting a desire to see Hearts of Oak return to a position of prominence in the league. The new season will start in September.