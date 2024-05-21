Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Allotey defends coach Aboubakar Ouattara despite poor form

Former Hearts of Oak player Charles Allotey has come to the defense of coach Aboubakar Ouattara, insisting that the blame lies with the players concerning the team's poor form.

Hearts of Oak's recent challenges were underscored by a narrow defeat to Aduana FC, leaving the team in a precarious position. The Phobians are currently 12th on the league table with 38 points after match week 30, just five points above the drop zone.

Allotey, a former midfielder and CAF Champions League winner, expressed his disappointment with the current squad's lack of passion and intensity. Speaking to Akoma FM in Kumasi, he remarked, "Hearts' fundamental problems have everything to do with the players, not the coach."

Highlighting the inconsistency and lack of seriousness in the team's performance, Allotey noted, "They don't play with the same intensity that we used to display anytime we donned the rainbow jersey. The players are not serious at all. A player like Linda, who is performing well, finds it difficult to locate his attackers in the final third, and Salifu has been playing poorly lately."

Allotey's criticism was particularly sharp, pointing out the players' apparent lack of urgency on the pitch. "They play as if there is nothing at stake. It's annoying to watch them play. Hearts of Oak is now like trash because the current crop of players does not meet the high standards of the club. Any time I watch them play, I laugh," he concluded.

This candid assessment comes ahead of a crucial match against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday. As Hearts of Oak prepare for this significant encounter, Allotey's comments underscore the pressing need for a shift in attitude and performance among the players.