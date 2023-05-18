Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor backs Kurt Okraku for another term as GFA President

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko playmaker, Charles Taylor has backed GFA President Kurt Okraku for another term in office.

Kurt Okraku's first term as President of the federation comes to an end in October, with the FA set for elections.

Having been in office in the last four years, Charles Taylor has been impressed with the work of the 'game changer' and believes he needs another four years to transform the country's football.

"I would want Kurt Okraku to continue his tenure as the GFA President for the next few years. I believe he should go unopposed," he said on Angel TV.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be known if he will contest unopposed.

However, Berekum Chelsea's Bernard Amofa Jantuah has reportedly made himself available to compete for the position.

Former vice president of the Association George Afriyie is also expected to announce his candidature in the coming weeks.