Former Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh left clubless after FC Zürich contract termination

Ghanaian forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is currently without a club following the termination of his contract with Swiss outfit FC ZÃ¼rich.

The 24-year-old attacker, who joined ZÃ¼rich from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak in January 2023, saw his deal brought to an end by mutual agreement after a difficult spell in the Swiss Super League.

FC ZÃ¼rich confirmed the decision in an official statement, thanking Barnieh for his services and wishing him well in his future endeavours.

Barnieh made 50 competitive appearances for the club’s first team, scoring two goals and registering four assists.

However, his playing time diminished significantly during the 2024/25 season, with just 13 appearances, most of which came from the bench. He has not featured for the side since December 2024.

Once seen as a rising star after captaining Ghana’s U-20 team to victory in the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, Barnieh’s time in Switzerland failed to meet expectations.

With his contract now officially terminated, the former Ghana Premier League winner is a free agent and will be seeking a new club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The move brings an end to his European chapter with FC ZÃ¼rich after just two and a half years and leaves Barnieh at a crossroads as he aims to revive his club career.