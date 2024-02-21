Former Hearts of Oak star Esme Mends assumes role as Club Licensing Manager

Former Ghana Premier League star Esme Mends has been appointed as the Club Licensing Manager and administrative assistant to the National Teams Department.

Mends, who recently retired after a 12-year career, succeeds Julius Ben Emunah in this role, with Emunah now leading the Competitions Department.

During his tenure in the Ghana Premier League, Mends achieved success with Hearts of Oak, winning the league title in 2009 after previously playing for Real Sportive in Tema.

Following his time in Ghana, Mends continued his career abroad, playing for clubs in Oman and South Africa before retiring in 2016.

In addition to his professional endeavours, Mends is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Sports Coaching at the University of Education at Winneba.

His wealth of experience both on and off the field positions him well for his new role within the Ghanaian football administration.