Former Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi has expressed confidence that the club will escape relegation despite their recent struggles in the league.

The Phobians are currently just one point away from the drop zone as they approach their final game of the season, facing Bechem United.

They need a win at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday to confirm their premiership status for at least another season.

Following a goalless draw against Great Olympics last week, Kordzi shared his optimistic outlook in an interview with Joy Sports.

"Right now I'm not in the team but what I'll say is I'm not sure Hearts will go to relegation. That one I'm not sure. No, I haven't seen that Hearts of Oak is going on relegation. I haven't seen it or I haven't heard of it," Kordzi stated.

Acknowledging the challenging situation, Kordzi emphasized his belief that the club will successfully avoid relegation this season.

"But this is the first time me experiencing this so what I'll say is I can't say much about this but the relegation won’t happen. It won’t happen," he affirmed.

Kordzi remains hopeful that his former club will secure their status in the league and overcome the current predicament in the upcoming crucial fixture against Bechem United.

Hearts of Oak, the second most successful club in the league with a vast fan base, find themselves in tumultuous times this season and the last.

Once a club synonymous with success and glory, they now face a battle for safety, highlighting significant internal challenges.