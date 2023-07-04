Former Hearts of Oak star Patrick Razak marries US-based fiancée

Former Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak married his fiancée Lauren in a vibrant wedding ceremony on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The happy occasion took place in Somanya, in Ghana's Eastern Region, with the lady reportedly based in the United States.

They've been together for a long time and are well acquainted.

After his contract expired, Razak returned to his childhood club, Bazuka FC, to rejuvenate his football career prior to the commencement of the 2022/23 Division Two League in the Eastern Region.

Despite Bazuka FC's failure to secure promotion to the Division One League, the winger had a decent season with the lower-tier club.

Razak had previously been a key player for Hearts of Oak, contributing to the team's success in clinching the double during the 2020/21 season.

Following the conclusion of his stint with Guinean giants Horoya AC, where his contract was mutually terminated, Razak rejoined Hearts of Oak in October 2020.

Renowned for his exceptional performances, Razak's talent was evident during Ghana's triumph in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.