Defender Vincent Atingah has moved Kuwaiti top-flight side Al Qadsia SC from Albanian side Tirana.

The former Black Stars B centre-back has penned on a one-year contract.

Atingah will join countryman Rashid Sumaila who has returned to the club after an unsuccessful loan spell at Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

The 25-year-old made 18 appearances in all competitions for Tirana was was impressive.