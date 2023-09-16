Former Hearts of Oak striker Benjamin York joins Bofoakwa Tano

Bofoakwa Tano have announced the signing of former Hearts of Oak striker Benjamin York.

The 27-year-old joins the Ghana Premier League returnees on loan as the new season kicks starts this weekend.

York is expected to play a role as Bofoakwa travel to Accra for their first game of the season against Great Olympics.

"Benjamin York has officially joined us on a season loan from ⁦Hearts of Oak⁩. His dynamism upfront will come in very useful going into the 2023/24 ⁦Ghana Premier League season. Welcome York," wrote the club.

York scored five goals in 41 appearances in the topflight league before moving to Boafoakwa.

He previously played for FC Samartex 1996.