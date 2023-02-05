Former Hearts of Oak striker Kwame Kizito joins Swedish third-tier club Ariana FC

Ghanaian forward Kwame Kizito has completed a transfer move to Swedish third-tier club Ariana FC ahead of the 2023 campaign, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 26-year-old former Hearts of Oak player joins Ariana on a free transfer after leaving Falkenbergs FF.

Kizito has previously had stints with BK Hacken, and Falkenbergs all in Sweden and is now in the books of the newly promoted third-tier side Ariana.

The lanky footballer moved to Sweden in February 2019 after spending a year in Libya where he played for Al Ittihad Tripoli after he left Hearts.

"First of all, I am delighted to be ready for Ariana FC. The choice was not at all difficult as I have been reading about the club for a while now. Malmö is a beautiful city and Ariana has fantastic supporters”

"I now want to work hard and make a strong impression during the club's journey forward. Ariana is right now the best place for me to continue developing as a professional soccer player."

"The cohesion in the team is incredible and I look forward to scoring as many goals as possible to take the team to new heights.

"I also want to express great gratitude to our coach Agim Sopi and sports director Omid Hushmand for their desire to have me here. I look forward to a successful season without injuries or mishaps and ask for the support of all the wonderful supporters throughout the year." He said.

Sporting director Omid Hushmand added:

"Kizito is an exciting player who we believe in a lot. He has qualities that we will greatly benefit from in the offence.

"In him, we get a powerful player who works over large areas and with his presence, he becomes important for us in the offensive penalty area.

"It gives us a tool in the attack that we lacked a bit before, where we now get a player who wants to be in the box. With all his qualities, Kizito will be a perfect complement to the other attacking players we have."