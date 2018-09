Angolan giants Petro Atletico Luanda have completed the signing of former Hearts of Oak midfielder Isaac Mensah.

Mensah signed a three year deal with the Angolan giants on Saturday after a successful medical.

The 22-year-old joins compatriot and former teammate Inusah Musa who also sealed a move to the Os Petroliferos this week.

Mensah has also had short stints with Egyptian side Al Ittihad Alexandria.